Notice to Attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in KEO Capital AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / KEO Capital (STO:KEOC) - The shareholders in Keo Capital AB, reg. no. 559018-9543 (the "Company"), are hereby given notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting at 13:00 CEST on Thursday 8 October 2026 at Baker McKenzie's office at Mäster Samuelsgatan 17, floor 6, 111 44 Stockholm. Registration for the meeting commences at 12:30 CEST.

Background

Board member Hernán Magariños has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The board of directors has therefore resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting for the purpose of board elections.

Notice

Shareholders wishing to participate at the meeting must:

be entered in the shareholders' register, kept by Euroclear Sweden AB (the Swedish Central Securities Depository & Clearing Organisation), on the record day which is Wednesday 30 September 2026; and notify the Company of their attendance and any assistant no later than Friday 2 October 2026. Notification can be made via letter to Baker McKenzie's office at Mäster Samuelsgatan 17, floor 6, 111 44 Stockholm, Sweden, Attn: Carl Bohman, or by e-mail to carl.bohman@bakermckenzie.com.

Notification shall include full name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address and daytime telephone number and, where appropriate, information about representatives, proxies and assistants. The number of assistants may not exceed two. In order to facilitate entry to the meeting, notification should, where appropriate, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates and other documents of authority.

Personal data obtained from the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB, notices and attendance at the meeting and information on representatives, proxies and assistants will be used for registration, preparation of the voting list for the meeting and, where appropriate, the minutes of the meeting.

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders who have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must request temporary entry in the transcription of the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to be entitled to participate and vote for their shares at the meeting. The shareholder must inform the nominee well in advance of Wednesday 30 September 2026 at which time the register entry must have been made. Voting rights registration that has been requested by the shareholder at such time that the registration has been completed by the nominee no later than Friday 2 October 2026, will, however, be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.

Proxy

A shareholder represented by proxy shall issue a power of attorney which shall be dated and signed by the shareholder. If issued by a legal entity the power of attorney shall be accompanied by registration certificate or, if not applicable, equivalent documents of authority. Power of attorney forms for those shareholders wishing to participate by proxy are available on the Company's website https://keocapital.com/. The original version of the power of attorney shall also be presented at the meeting.

Proposed agenda

Opening and election of chairman; Voting list; Approval of agenda; Election of person(s) to approve the minutes; Whether the meeting has been duly convened; Election of board; and Closing of the meeting.

Proposed resolutions

Item 1. Election of chairman of the meeting

The board of directors proposes that Carl Svernlöv (attorney-at-law at Baker McKenzie) is elected chairman of the meeting, and in his or her absence, the one appointed by the board instead.

Item 6. Election of board

The proposal for election will be presented no later than at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Number of shares and votes in the Company

The total number of shares in the Company at the time of issuance of this notice is 352,657,866 and the total number of votes for all issued shares in the Company is 352,657,866 votes. The Company's holding of own shares amounts, at the time of issuance of this notice, to 2,812,922 shares.

Shareholders' right to request information

Pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act, the board of directors and the managing director shall, if any shareholder so requests and the board of directors considers that it can be done without material harm to the Company, provide information at the general meeting regarding circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda. The duty of disclosure also includes the Company's relationship with other group companies, the consolidated accounts and such circumstances regarding subsidiaries as referred to in the previous sentence.

Documentation

The complete proposals for resolution and other documents to be dealt with at the general meeting will be kept available at the Company's office no later than three weeks before the meeting. The documents will be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and state their postal address. The documents will also be made available no later than the aforementioned date on the Company's website https://keocapital.com/. All the above mentioned documents will also be presented at the general meeting.

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Stockholm, September 2026

The board of directors