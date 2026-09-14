KEO Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Mastercard to Expand Cross-Border Card Program

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / KEO Capital (STO:KEOC) - KEO Capital AB (publ) ("KEO Capital" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm:KEOC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mastercard (NYSE:MA), under which Keo Capital will be granted the ability to issue Mastercard-branded cards as part of its cross-border program.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Keo Capital, aligning the company with a Global payment leader whose network spans more than 200 countries and territories and processed over USD 10 trillion in gross dollar volume in 2025. Through this collaboration, KEO Capital will leverage Mastercard's global infrastructure and acceptance network to substantially broaden the geographic reach of international markets for its clients and program participants.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership has an initial term of 5 years, providing long-term stability and a clear framework for continued growth. The agreement includes U.S. Dollar as authorized currency for all Corporate Purchasing Cards & Travel and Expenses Cards issued under the program, enabling greater flexibility for cross-border transactions and international commerce.

The partnership complements Keo Capital's existing collaborations and further validates the strength and market fit of the Company's cross-border offering. Partnering with a payment provider of Mastercard's scale to expand the program demonstrates broader interest in the product among global partners and supports KEO Capital's expansion in international markets.

"This partnership complements our existing collaborations and gives the program significantly greater reach, including into new markets. Partnering with a company of Mastercard's global scale is a strong validation of what we've built, and we are excited to bring even greater value and flexibility to our cross-border program participants over the course of this five-year agreement," commented Roberto Marchiori, COO of KEO Capital.

Contacts

Pablo Ribas, CEO | Miles Molyneaux, CFO | Roberto Marchiori, COO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

This information is information that KEO Capital is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-14 18:46 CEST.

Attachments

KEO Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Mastercard to Expand Cross-Border Card Program

SOURCE: KEO Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keo-capital-announces-strategic-partnership-with-mastercard-to-expan-1220596