KEO Capital appoints Interim Chairman

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / KEO Capital (STO:KEOC) - The Board of KEO Capital announces that Chairman Paolo Fidanza has notified the Board that he, for personal reasons, is standing down from the Board, effective immediately. The Board has appointed existing non-executive Board Director Jay Heller as Interim Chairman. The election of the Chairman of the Board will be proposed at the extraordinary general meeting to be held in Stockholm on 8 October 2026.

Pursuant to KEO Capital's articles of association, the board of directors shall consist of no fewer than three (3) and not more than seven (7) members. Following the resignation of Paolo Fidanza, the board of directors will comprise four (4) members, which satisfies the requirements of the articles of association.

Contacts

Jay Heller, Interim Chairman | Pablo Ribas, CEO | Miles Molyneaux, CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

This information is information that KEO Capital is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-12 00:58 CEST.

Attachments

KEO Capital appoints Interim Chairman

SOURCE: KEO Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keo-capital-appoints-interim-chairman-1220139