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KC

WKN: A2AMJE | ISIN: SE0008374383 | Ticker-Symbol: 7M7
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 15:48
0,665 Euro
+1,53 % +0,010
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0,6550,66614:25
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ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2026 13:38 Uhr
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KEO Capital Invites to a Corporate Presentation

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / KEO Capital (STO:KEOC) - KEO Capital invites shareholders and other interested parties to an investor meeting and corporate presentation on Thursday 8 October 2026 at 16:00 CEST in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentation will be held in English and will be webcast live. The management will hold a corporate presentation and interactive question and answer session, supplemented by members of the board of directors.

Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@keocapital.com.

Link to webcast: https://keo-capital.events.inderes.com/investor-update-2026

Venue: Inderes, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19, Stockholm
Date and Time: 8 October, 16:00 CEST
Notice: https://keo-capital.events.inderes.com/investor-update-2026

Contacts
Jakob Sintring, Head of IR
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital
KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

Attachments
KEO Capital invites to a corporate presentation

SOURCE: KEO Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keo-capital-invites-to-a-corporate-presentation-1223615

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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