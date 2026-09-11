

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. (KOBNF) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY23.354 billion, or JPY104.93 per share. This compares with JPY26.199 billion, or JPY117.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to JPY432.933 billion from JPY411.553 billion last year.



Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.354 Bln. vs. JPY26.199 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY104.93 vs. JPY117.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY432.933 Bln vs. JPY411.553 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 133.24 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 566.500 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News