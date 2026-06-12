

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese food company Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. (KOBNF) on Friday reported higher profit for the first half, mainly driven by increased sales.



Profit before tax rose to 24.428 billion yen from 20.945 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Operating profit climbed to 21.037 billion yen from 19.086 billion yen in the corresponding period last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 16.501 billion yen or 74.10 yen per share from 14.267 billion yen or 64.14 yen per share a year earlier.



Sales grew to 286.172 billion yen from 272.306 billion yen last year.



For the full year, the company expects net income attributable to owners of the parent of 29.5 billion yen, or 133.24 yen per share, down 7.5% from last year. Revenue is forecast to rise 2.7% to 566.5 billion yen.



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