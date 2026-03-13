

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. (KOBNF) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY5.910 billion, or JPY26.53 per share. This compares with JPY10.588 billion, or JPY47.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to JPY141.598 billion from JPY132.425 billion last year.



Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY5.910 Bln. vs. JPY10.588 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY26.53 vs. JPY47.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY141.598 Bln vs. JPY132.425 Bln last year.



