

Kobe Bussan (3038.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of parent of 31.9 billion yen, an increase of 48.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 143.11 yen compared to 96.41 yen. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, net sales were 551.7 billion yen, up 8.6%.



For the fiscal year ending October 31, 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 29.5 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 133.24 yen; and net sales of 566.5 billion yen.



