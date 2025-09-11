

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. (KOBNF), a food production and distribution company, Thursday reported profit before income taxes of 38.264 billion yen for the 9 month ended July 31, 2025, higher than 21.791 billion yen for the corresponding period last year, primarily helped by growth in sales.



Operating profit increased to 30.339 billion yen from 26.640 billion yen prior year.



Net profit was 26.199 billion yen or 117.64 yen per share, up from 14.847 billion yen or 66.80 yen per share last year.



Sales for the period grew to 411.553 billion yen from 377.283 billion yen for the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects sales to increase 3.4% year-on-year to 525 billion yen. Net profit is expected to be 24 billion yen, 11.9% up from last year, with basic earnings per share of 108.35 yen.



