

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. (KOBNF, 3038.T), a Japanese food producer, wholesaler, and retailer, on Friday reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the 12-month period to October 31, the company still expects net income of JPY 29.500 billion, down 7.5% from last year. Basic earnings per share are still anticipated to be at JPY 133.24. Kobe Bussan continues to project net sales of JPY 566.500 billion, up 2.7% from the prior year.



For the full year, the company still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 32 per share, higher than last year's JPY 30 per share.



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