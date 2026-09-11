

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (ALO.PA) has signed contracts worth 1.2 billion euros with TransPennine Express for the supply and long-term maintenance of a new fleet of battery-electric trains. The agreements combine a rolling stock contract worth approximately 930 million euros for 29 five-car battery-electric multiple units with maintenance contracts valued at around 230 million euros. The fleet will be delivered from 2032.



The order represents the first deployment of Alstom's Adessia Stream platform in the UK and will deliver Britain's first mainline battery-electric train fleet. The Adessia rolling stock order from TransPennine Express will support more than 350 highly skilled jobs in Derby and over 5,500 roles throughout Alstom's UK supply chain. Manufacturing is expected to begin in 2028.



Alstom shares are trading at 15.82 euros on Euronext Paris, up 2.06%.



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