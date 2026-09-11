Alstom S.A.: Alstom and TransPennine Express sign €1.2 billion contracts for Britain's first mainline battery-electric trains

New British-designed and built trains will support the Transpennine Route Upgrade and help decarbonise rail travel across northern England

First deployment of Alstom's Adessia platform in the UK, which offers level access boarding at every door

Thousands of UK jobs supported through Alstom's supply chain

Full turnkey solution includes trains, maintenance and charging infrastructure, demonstrating Alstom's end-to-end rail expertise

Contracts worth more than €1.2 billion1 include rolling stock order worth approximately €930 million and maintenance agreements worth around €230 million





11 September 2026 ,Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed contracts worth €1.2 billion with TransPennine Express (TPE) for the supply and long-term maintenance of a new fleet of battery-electric trains. The British-designed and built trains will transform rail travel across northern England and support the delivery of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

The agreements combine a rolling stock contract worth approximately €930 million for 29 five-car battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs) with maintenance contracts valued at around €230 million. The fleet will be delivered from 2032 and will support the ongoing decarbonisation of one of Britain's most important rail corridors.

The order represents the first deployment of Alstom's Adessia Stream platform in the UK and will deliver Britain's first mainline battery-electric train fleet, combining high performance, operational flexibility and sustainable mobility.

"This agreement is a landmark moment for Britain's railway, and we couldn't be prouder that the country's first mainline battery-electric trains will be designed and built in Britain. The fleet will transform journeys across northern England while showcasing the very best of British engineering, innovation and advanced manufacturing," said Rob Whyte, Managing Director UK at Alstom.

He added: "Beyond the benefits to passengers, this investment will support more than 350 highly skilled jobs in Derby and over 5,500 roles across our UK supply chain, helping create opportunities, develop skills and drive economic growth in communities across the country. As momentum builds behind strengthening UK industry and regional prosperity, this project is a powerful example of what can be achieved by investing in British design, British manufacturing and British talent."

Devised specifically for the needs of long-distance regional travel, the 121-metre-long trains will operate at speeds of up to 110 mph and provide around 300 seats per train, including a First Class area with catering facilities. The trains will offer passengers modern amenities including Wi-Fi, air conditioning, power and USB-C charging at every set, enhanced luggage provision, real-time passenger information systems, CCTV, dedicated cycle storage and quieter, more comfortable interiors.

Level boarding

A defining feature of the fleet is its level boarding design at every door, helping deliver a more inclusive and accessible passenger experience while reducing station dwell times.

Each train will also include three dedicated wheelchair spaces, two accessible toilets, family-friendly areas and buggy storage.

Furthermore, the trains' battery technology provides emission-free operations on non-electrified sections of railway. Charging infrastructure will be installed by Alstom at Hull, Scarborough and Saltburn, allowing the Adessia fleet to recharge efficiently during normal operations and supporting TPE's ambition to operate a fully decarbonised network. Installation of this infrastructure will be a UK-first on the mainline network and follows a similar successful deployment by Alstom in Ireland.

UK jobs and skills

As the home of the Adessia platform, the new trains will be designed, engineered, built and tested at Alstom's historic Derby Litchurch Lane Works - the UK's only end-to-end train factory.

The Adessia rolling stock order from TransPennine Express will support more than 350 highly skilled jobs in Derby and over 5,500 roles throughout Alstom's UK supply chain. Manufacturing is expected to begin in 2028, with the project set to generate at least £360 million in spending with British suppliers.

The maintenance contract - which will support over 100 roles - will run for an initial eight-year period, with the potential for a further eight-year extension, helping maximise fleet availability, reliability and performance throughout its operational life.

Alstom will train at least 36 apprentices and 36 T Level students over the contract, which is also set to benefit over 1,000 community members each year through the company's established local engagement framework.

"This landmark investment embodies how GBR will deliver better journeys for people while backing British business. These ambitious upgrades plans mean passengers can wave goodbye to overcrowded, delayed diesel trains and step onboard faster electric trains which are fit for the future," said Heidi Alexander, Transport Secretary.

She added: "From Alstom's factory floor in Derby to supply chains across the country, this deal will deliver growth, jobs, opportunity and better transport links for generations to come."

The project showcases Alstom's ability to deliver a complete railway solution, combining rolling stock, maintenance, depot provision and charging infrastructure within a single integrated programme.

"This is a transformational £1.2 billion investment in the future of rail travel across the North, delivering new trains for our customers as well as new infrastructure, new jobs and long-term economic benefits," said Chris Jackson, Managing Director at TransPennine Express.

He added: "Britain has a proud railway heritage, and this project puts the UK at the forefront of the next generation of cleaner rail technology."

The new battery-electric fleet will operate on services connecting key destinations across northern England, including Liverpool, Manchester, York, Hull, Scarborough and Saltburn, supporting economic growth and providing passengers with a greener and more comfortable travel experience. The new trains - funded by rail investor Rock Rail - will replace part of TPE's existing Class 185 fleet.

"I would like to thank TransPennine Express, Alstom and the TRU programme for entrusting Rock Rail with funding and delivering this important project," said Mark Swindell, Founder at Rock Rail.

He added: "At Rock we care about improving the passenger experience; we feel strongly this project will deliver a step-change in experience, journey times and environmental benefit."

A three-year research programme and a £35 million investment culminated in the development of Adessia for the UK - the next evolution of the Aventra train platform, proven at scale across England, with fleets already delivering over 18 billion passenger miles.

With flexible traction options and a lightweight design, Adessia Stream trains deliver required capacities while reducing life-cycle cost. Adessia Stream is a train with accessibility built in, enabling unassisted boarding at 85% of existing UK railway station platforms due to level boarding at every door along the full length of the train - reducing the additional investment needed to adapt platform heights.

With more than 20 years' experience in battery technology, Alstom is a pioneer in sustainable rail mobility. Alstom was the first rail manufacturer to have both hydrogen and battery trains in commercial operation and continues to expand its portfolio of battery-powered solutions worldwide. A key milestone was reached in February 2026, when the first Coradia Continental battery-electric train entered commercial service for the operator VMS in Germany, followed by the entry into service in July 2026 of France's first battery-powered trains. These milestones demonstrate how innovative battery technology can accelerate the replacement of diesel trains on non-electrified regional lines.

ALSTOM, Adessia and Adessia Stream are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Derby Litchurch Lane Works Derby Litchurch Lane Works is Alstom's largest global facility, and the UK's only train factory able to design, engineer, build and test trains for domestic and export markets. Without it, the UK would be the only G7 economy unable to design, engineer, build and test trains for its national railway network.



The site delivered more than 2,660 Aventra carriages for UK train operators between 2017 and 2024. It is currently manufacturing ten additional trains for London's Elizabeth line, supported by around 40 British suppliers, and is refurbishing CrossCountry's Voyager train fleet, as part of a £60 million contract.



Following Aventra's success, Litchurch Lane is now a Centre of Excellence and Alstom's global hub for the new-generation Adessia train platform.



In 2024, Derby exported the 68th and final monorail train to Cairo under a £2.3 billion UK Export Finance-backed order. These were the first trains exported by a British factory since 2008, when Derby last shipped rolling stock abroad, for South Africa's Gautrain network.



Litchurch Lane Works was opened by the Midland Railway in 1876 and the city of Derby has been building trains continually since 1839. In 2022, Derby was chosen by the Government as the home of Great British Railways following a vote by the public between contender cities. About Adessia The backbone of urban mobility, Adessia commuter trains are among the most sustainable ways to travel across cities and surrounding suburbs.



The portfolio includes a wide range of high-floor multiple units and coaches, available in both single- and double-deck configurations and designed to operate in all climatic conditions at speeds of 120-200 km/h on both electrified and non-electrified networks.



As the leading manufacturer of commuter trains, with more than 60 years of experience, Alstom remains committed to further enhancing sustainable operations and the passenger experience.



With more than 48,000 rail cars sold for over 60 commuter systems in nearly 20 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Australia, Adessia commuter trains deliver comfortable, safe and reliable journeys to more than 20 million passengers every day. About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation.



Alstom designs and delivers a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions.



With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable.



Together with its partners and customers, Alstom realises the power of rail.



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1 This order will be booked in the second quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27.