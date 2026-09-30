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WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 19:40
14,935 Euro
+0,27 % +0,040
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CAC Next 20
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ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
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14,91014,92520:24
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Alstom S.A.: Alstom to support the modernisation of Gautrain, Gauteng Province's higher-speed express commuter system in South Africa

30 September 2026 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, welcomes the announcement by the Gauteng Provincial Government and the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) naming Sihamba Sonke Mobility (SSM) Consortium as the successful bidder for the next Gautrain concession. Alstom, as a shareholder and strategic industrial partner of SSM Concession will play a major role in the modernisation and long-term performance of one of Africa's flagship mobility systems, building on its longstanding involvement in Gautrain.

Within the SSM concession, Alstom's scope, representing a cumulative contract value of €800 million1 over the 15-year concession period, brings together the strength of its integrated portfolio, including the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) activities for the rail system modernization and refurbishment programme. This includes the delivery of eight new trains manufactured locally in Gauteng, a new signalling system, communications upgrades, the refurbishment and modernisation of the existing fleet, together with long-term rail maintenance services. Together, these activities are designed to increase the system capacity, increase trains frequency, enhance passengers' experience and secure the long-term performance of the Gautrain network.

The programme will also build on Alstom industrial footprint in South Africa. The new trains will be manufactured at Alstom Ubunye facility, supporting skills development, local industrial growth and the expansion of the South African rail supply chain.

Alstom brings a unique combination of operational expertise, innovation and continuity to the system. As the maintenance partner for the current concession, Alstom has supported Gautrain since its inception, contributing to one of the highest levels of reliability and availability achieved by a rail system in the region. Building on this track record, Alstom and its SSM partners will help deliver the next phase of the network's evolution while ensuring uninterrupted service for passengers

"For thousands of commuters across Gauteng, this next phase of the Gautrain project represents seamless and more reliable mobility. Travellers will benefit from more frequent train service and smoother connections across the network. Together with our consortium partners, we are committed to delivering a better travel experience for South Africans," said Tristan le Masne, Alstom Southern Africa Managing Director. -

The new concession marks an important milestone in the development of the Gautrain system and in the Province's ambition to deliver a more integrated, reliable and sustainable transport network. Alstom will work alongside its SSM partners and GMA to implement the program while ensuring seamless continuity for Gautrain passengers. Further details will be communicated in due course by the contracting authority and the consortium.

ALSTOM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

About AlstomAlstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com
ContactsPress:
HQ
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Southern Africa Communications
Thandeka MCHUNU - Tel.: +27 (0) 67 417 20 30
thandeka.mchunu@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com

Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com

Jalal DAHMANE - Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

1 This order will be booked in the second quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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