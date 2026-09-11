Built for the Desert: SVOLT Energy Showcases Full-Scenario Energy Storage Solutions at Middle East Energy 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1, SVOLT Energy made a major appearance at Middle East Energy 2026 in Dubai, showcasing its full portfolio of "desert special forces" energy storage solutions. Designed to withstand temperatures of up to 50°C, intense sand and dust, and significant temperature variations, the portfolio demonstrates SVOLT Energy's capabilities in delivering safe, reliable, and high-performance energy storage for demanding environments.

The portfolio features the 122Ah residential energy storage cell, 6.29MWh utility-scale energy storage system, and 285kWh C&I energy storage system, covering diverse energy storage applications from residential to utility-scale projects.

122Ah Residential Storage Cell: Ultra-Wide Temperature Range, Built for Diverse Applications

As a flagship product in the global residential energy storage market, the 122Ah stacked cell has entered the supply chains of five leading global residential storage customers, with monthly shipments exceeding one million units.

Built on automotive-grade short-blade stacking technology, the cell supports charging at -20°C, discharging at -30°C, and stable operation at temperatures up to 60°C, making it suitable for extreme climates. Its low-resistance stacked design and fanless design support long cycle life, low energy loss, and operating noise below 30dB.

6.29MWh Utility-Scale BESS: Short-Blade CTR Stacking Technology + Dual-Sided Liquid Cooling

SVOLT Energy showcased its 6.29MWh energy storage system featuring the industry-first short-blade CTR stacking technology.

The technology increases volumetric utilization by 20%, reduces footprint by 36%, and, combined with an AB mirrored configuration, supports back-to-back deployment, further reducing land requirements by 30%.

The system adopts an innovative three-compartment design that physically separates the battery, electrical, and cooling systems, helping prevent thermal runaway propagation at the structural level.

Its dual-sided liquid cooling reduces the temperature difference between individual cells from approximately 15°C to 7°C, a 50% reduction, supporting a system cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles.

285kWh C&I All-in-One ESS: CTR + Dual-Sided Liquid Cooling + AI-BMS

For commercial and industrial users, SVOLT Energy's 285kWh C&I all-in-one energy storage system combines high integration with intelligent energy management.

The short-blade CTR module-free design reduces the number of components by 36% and cuts direct material costs by 10%. Dual-sided liquid cooling reduces cell temperature differences by 50% and further improves cycle life by 10%. The integrated AI-BMS dynamically optimizes charging and discharging strategies, improving operation and maintenance efficiency by 60%.

From residential applications to desert power stations and large-scale renewable energy bases, SVOLT Energy's full-scenario energy storage portfolio demonstrates how advanced short-blade technology, CTR, dual-sided liquid cooling, and AI-BMS can deliver greater safety, efficiency, and reliability across the Middle East Africa market.

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