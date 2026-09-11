Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA84859H2072 Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. 11.09.2026 CA45258P1XXX Impauer Technologies Inc. 14.09.2026 Tausch 1:1

CA53620R1091 Lion Copper And Gold Corp. 11.09.2026 CA53621C1XXX Lion Copper Corp. 14.09.2026 Tausch 27:1

US8816242098 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 11.09.2026 IL0006290XXX Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 14.09.2026 Tausch 1:1

US6443931000 New Fortress Energy Inc. 11.09.2026 US6443933XXX New Fortress Energy Inc. 14.09.2026 Tausch 50:1

US6748705067 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 11.09.2026 US6748706XXX Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 14.09.2026 Tausch 30:1





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