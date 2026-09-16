Impauer Technologies Inc.: Impauer Technologies Announces Launch Of New Corporate Website And Provides OTC Symbol Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (CSE:IMPR) (the "Company" or "Impauer"), formerly Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website at www.impauer.io, following the Company's recently completed name and ticker symbol change.

The Company's common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the new symbol "IMPR" effective September 10, 2026. The name and ticker change followed the Company's legal name change from Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. to Impauer Technologies Inc., effective September 3, 2026.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its U.S. trading symbol has changed from "SBLCF" to "IMPTF." The Company's common shares will trade on the OTCQB under the new symbol "IMPTF," effective September 16, 2026.

The new website reflects the Company's current identity and provides an updated overview of Impauer's business, technology strategy and corporate information. The website will also serve as a central resource for Company news, investor information and future updates as Impauer continues to advance its technology and commercialization initiatives.

"Following the completion of our corporate name and ticker changes, the launch of the new Impauer website brings our public-facing identity in line with the direction of the Company," said Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies Inc. "It provides a clearer platform for communicating our business, technology development and progress as we move forward under the Impauer name."

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company focused on developing and advancing technology platforms and solutions across blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and emerging technologies. Building on its experience in blockchain and digital asset markets, the Company is focused on developing scalable technology solutions and pursuing commercial opportunities across evolving digital markets. Impauer's strategy combines technology development, strategic investment and commercial partnerships with the objective of supporting the Company's long-term growth and creating value for shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-announces-launch-of-new-corporate-website-and-pr-1221530