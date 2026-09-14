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WKN: BASF11 | ISIN: DE000BASF111 | Ticker-Symbol: BAS
Xetra
14.09.26 | 14:50
52,58 Euro
-2,83 % -1,51
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Eurozone 50
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASF SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5252,5515:07
52,5252,5315:07
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 13:48 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking unveiled with BASF back on top

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking shows Germany-based BASF retaking the top spot with $70.0 billion in 2025 sales.

The annual ranking of the leading global chemical producers has China-based Sinopec as #2 with $66.3 billion in sales, followed by US-based ExxonMobil ($53.4 billion), PetroChina ($42.1 billion) and US-based Dow ($40.0 billion).

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here.

Currency conversions to US dollars for the ranking are based on year-end 2025 exchange rates.

"2025 is likely to be the cycle bottom for earnings with 2026 seeing a meaningful margin recovery buoyed by supply shortages stemming from the Middle East conflict - shortages of chemicals as well as feedstocks used to make chemicals," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"Petrochemicals overcapacity led by China expansions combined with weak demand in housing, automotive and durable goods to depress prices and margins throughout 2025," he added.

Total operating profits for the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies plunged 47.3% in 2025 from the previous year on 4.6% lower sales, while net profits cratered 81.9%.

China-based chemical companies, which have been the most active in expanding production capacity, comprised four of the Top 10, outpacing three based in the US, two in Europe and one in the Middle East.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking compiles sales, operating profits, net income, total assets, capital expenditures and R&D spending for the world's leading producers.

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across global chemical, fertilizer and energy markets. A trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets worldwide. Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day, enabling our partners to make the very best business decisions.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE 10 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalization is approximately £24bn/€28bn/$33bn.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icis-top-100-chemical-companies-ranking-unveiled-with-basf-back-on-top-302877585.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.