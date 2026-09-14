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WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 09:45
2,680 Euro
-2,19 % -0,060
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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2,7202,84015:09
2,7402,84015:09
ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Chervon Names Jeffrey P. Campbell Senior Vice President of Industrial Commercial Sales

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Jeffrey P. Campbell joins Chervon as Senior Vice President of Industrial Commercial Sales effective Monday, September 14, 2026, reporting to CEO Joe Galli.

Campbell joins Chervon with 25 years of exceptional executive leadership experience in the professional tool industry. He has built and led high-performance sales and channel marketing teams, developed strategic key account partnerships and has consistently driven strong growth across all professional and automotive channels of distribution. In his new role, Campbell will lead Chervon's Industrial / Commercial Sales network serving the many professional and automotive tool channels.

"Jeff brings an impressive and unmatched combination of professional and automotive channel sales leadership, channel management, customer partnership skills and organizational development," said Joe Galli, CEO of Chervon. "His exhaustive command of our channels, key accounts, and users, combined with his deep understanding of our aftersales service requirements and channel marketing expertise will be instrumental as we accelerate our company's growth in the years ahead."

Campbell started his career at Porter Cable Pro Power Tools in 1990 and rose through a series of increasingly responsible positions until being named Vice President of Sales. In 2003, Campbell was named Vice President of Sales for the Irwin/Lenox Professional Tool Group. Campbell then was a Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Werner Ladder before joining the Apex Tool Group as Executive Vice President of Professional Tool Sales.

"Chervon has built an exceptional foundation of brands, products, and core competencies, and I am extremely excited about the opportunity ahead," said Campbell. "The company's combination of advanced cordless technology and thriving product development system combined with a maniacal focus on customers all provide a massive opportunity for future growth."

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-jeffrey-p.-campbell-senior-vice-president-of-industrial-1220349

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.