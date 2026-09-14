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WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 09:45
2,680 Euro
-2,19 % -0,060
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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2,7202,84015:09
2,7402,84015:09
ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
134 Leser
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Chervon Names Matthew H. DeFeo as Senior Vice President of Sales, Training and Recruiting

Accomplished Power Tools and Outdoor Power Equipment industry leader brings decades of experience in sales leadership, talent recruitment and development, channel management, and key account alignment

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Matthew DeFeo joins Chervon as Senior Vice President of Sales, Training, and Recruiting effective September 14, 2026, reporting to CEO Joe Galli.

Matthew DeFeo brings more than four decades of experience in the power tool and outdoor power equipment industry. He has an exceptional track record in building and leading large sales organizations, channel marketing teams, and training and development teams. DeFeo is widely recognized as a world-class leader in the campus recruiting of high potential graduates. He has built out impressive in-store sales coverage teams, end user marketing teams, campus recruiting teams, and training teams with an intense focus on key account alignment.

A hallmark of DeFeo's remarkable career is his mentorship and development of recent college graduates. His dynamic and inspired leadership has mentored hundreds who have flourished in their subsequent highly-successful careers.

DeFeo's career began at Black and Decker (B&D) in 1987 where he rapidly advanced through a succession of sales and marketing roles over 19 years. He was one of the original members who created and launched the DeWalt PRO power tool business in 1992.

DeFeo was recognized as a consistent performer throughout his time at B&D / Dewalt. In 2006, Matt joined Techtronic Industries (TTI) as Vice President of Sales responsible for recruiting, building, and managing a vast network of sales representatives. He ultimately was promoted to the position of Group President of Sales, Training, Recruiting and Human Resources. DeFeo's leadership was instrumental in building both the Milwaukee and Ryobi power tool brands at TTI.

DeFeo helped build and scale a sales organization of more than 2,300 people across the United States and Mexico. He also played a central role in shaping TTI's talent development strategy including launching the company's training systems.

"Matt DeFeo is widely recognized as a powerful and inspiring senior executive leader. His addition will help catalyze our next phase of exciting growth at Chervon," said Joe Galli, CEO of Chervon.

"I am incredibly excited to join Chervon. The company's obsessive customer-centricity is a perfect match for my philosophy in building businesses," said Matt DeFeo. "Their advanced cordless technology and new product development capabilities all present an extraordinary opportunity for long-term growth."

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-matthew-h.-defeo-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales-train-1220351

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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