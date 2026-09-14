BTU Metals Corp.: Kinross Encounters Gold and Copper in Recent Drill Holes with Gold Values up to 6 g/t, Kinross Drilling to Continue on Dixie Halo

BTU to Commence Initial Drill Program on Hubcap Project Adjacent to RPX in Wawa

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX:V:BTU) is pleased to announce highlights of Kinross Gold Corporation's ("Kinross")(K-TSX) 2026 Phase 1 drilling on BTU's optioned Dixie Halo properties in Red Lake. Furthermore, Kinross has indicated it will restart drilling operations this year.

To meet the requirements of the Kinross option agreement allowing it to earn a 70% interest in the BTU Dixie Halo project, Kinross has completed historic drill core relogging, airborne geophysics, outcrop mapping and a 2025 diamond drilling program comprised of 8,204.7 meters. A 6000-8000 metre diamond drill program was originally planned for 2026. (Click here to see BTU PR February 12, 2026) Kinross expects to recommence drilling operations later in the year to complete its 2026 program.

Highlights of Kinross Phase 1, 2026 Drill Program at BTU's Optioned Dixie Halo, Red Lake, ON

Completed eight drill holes comprising a total of 4,528.5 metres

Gold mineralization was encountered in every hole that ranged from < 1g/t Au up to as high as 6 g/t Au

Drilling focused on the eastern part of the BTU Dixie Halo property referred to as the TNT area

Drilling encountered copper mineralization in addition to the gold mineralization with values from trace to as high as 0.530% copper and 8.22 g/t silver over a drilled interval of 16 metres that included individual high copper values of 8.41% copper and 116 g/t silver over 0.4 metres and 3.9% copper and 71.8 g/t silver in hole BTU-26-15 which also intersected a 24.55m drilled interval grading 0.626% copper and 12.61 g/t silver.

Kinross to Complete Phase 2 Drilling

Kinross has indicated it will begin Phase 2 of the 2026 drill program later in the year once equipment and technical personnel are available

Phase 2 targets are currently being developed as remaining assay data from the drilling completed to date becomes available. Drill targets to be tested in the next program are expected to focus on the Dixie Halo TNT area where Kinross continues to find significant broad intervals of copper-silver mineralization

Paul Wood, CEO, commented: "We're pleased to see Kinross continue to find gold mineralization in their drilling as they continue to evaluate the TNT area of the Dixie Halo project. Additionally, the intersections of copper mineralization of several types is encouraging and requires additional drill testing to search for additional areas of disseminated to massive and stringer chalcopyrite."

BTU Announces Drill Program on the Hubcap and Centennial areas, Wawa, ON

BTU has sourced a drill contractor for an approximately 1,200 metre program and expects to mobilize and commence drilling operations in September

The property covers numerous surface gold occurrences and shear zones that exhibit strong carbonate sericite alteration that host quartz carbonate zones

The area has been sporadically explored since early in the 1900's but is now consolidated by BTU

Paul Wood, CEO, commented: "The Hubcap/Centennial areas have been consolidated into a single package for the first time ever. BTU has been able to map, prospect and analyze this expanded, more comprehensive land package and is now in a position to carry out its initial drill testing of the regional and specific targets our geological team has developed."

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Note that as of August 31, 2026, in the USA, BTU will no longer be listed as BTUMF-OTC. BTU will still be traded on the Pink Sheets.

About BTU

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior mining exploration company. BTU's primary assets are the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario (optioned to Kinross) immediately adjacent to the Kinross Great Bear Project and its gold and critical minerals properties in the active Wawa gold district. The Company has assembled a significant land package called Dixie East, East of the Great Bear Project and the Company's Dixie Halo project. The Company continues to look to acquire high-quality exploration projects to add to its portfolio for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company has no debt and minimal property obligations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

BTU Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/kinross-encounters-gold-and-copper-in-recent-drill-holes-with-gold-values-up-to-1220388