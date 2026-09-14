MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision's IRIS Lidar Enables APAC Pilot of Autonomous Mobility Service

IRIS long-range lidar will support real-world autonomous mobility deployment, creating a pathway to next-generation HALO as the program scales

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today announced that its IRIS long-range lidar will support an autonomous mobility service pilot program in the Asia-Pacific region. The program represents a significant progression from technology evaluation to real-world deployment and demonstrates MicroVision's lidar technology as an integral component in advanced autonomous mobility applications.

The pilot vehicles integrate MicroVision IRIS with cameras and radar as part of a multi-sensor perception architecture designed to provide a comprehensive, real-time view of the driving environment. IRIS provides high-resolution, long-range 3D sensing to support object detection and collision avoidance across demanding operating conditions, including higher speeds, low light, and nighttime driving.

"This reflects the commercial progression we have been working toward, moving from evaluation to validation and demonstrations, while providing another proof point of the value of our acquisition of Luminar assets just six months ago," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "Autonomous mobility demands a high level of perception performance across a wide range of operating conditions. IRIS gives this program the long-range sensing and resolution its perception stack requires today, and demonstrates our technology in an operating autonomous mobility service."

The program is deploying IRIS today with a pathway to MicroVision's next-generation HALO sensor as the service advances toward broader commercial deployment. MicroVision's roadmap from IRIS to HALO is designed to help customers leverage their existing integration and validation work while transitioning to a next-generation long-range sensor engineered for greater scale, performance, and cost efficiency.

This also highlights a growing opportunity for MicroVision as autonomous mobility operators move from development programs toward commercial services. MicroVision offers a portfolio spanning near- and long-range sensing, including MOVIA L, MOVIA S, IRIS, HALO, and its Scantinel FMCW lidar, with all hardware complemented by perception software. This architecture enables customers to deploy sensing solutions matched to different fields of view and operating requirements across the vehicle.

"The opportunity extends well beyond this individual pilot," continued DeVos. "Autonomous mobility operators need perception systems that perform reliably across complex, real-world environments. MicroVision has built a portfolio capable of addressing multiple sensing zones and supporting customers from initial deployment through commercial scale. Programs like this demonstrate how our technology can become embedded in that journey - creating opportunities for expanded lidar deployment and, over time, additional value through our perception software."

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvisions-iris-lidar-enables-apac-pilot-of-autonomous-mobility-1220403