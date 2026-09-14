Appointments bring additional mining investment and royalty sector expertise to Arc's Board

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ARO) ("Arc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory Honig to its Board of Directors, effective September 14, 2026. The Company also announces that Adam Davidson, its Chief Executive Officer, will join the Board effective the same date.

Mr. Honig brings more than 20 years of international mining experience across executive leadership, private equity, and investment banking, spanning precious and base metals, critical minerals, and industrial minerals. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Sherritt International and previously held senior roles with Resource Capital Funds, including Director of Canada and as an Investment Committee member for its Opportunities Fund. His earlier experience includes business development and strategy roles at Xstrata Nickel and mining investment banking at Orion Securities. Mr. Honig holds the ICD.D designation and has extensive board experience across public and private companies, joint-venture entities, and industry associations.

Mr. Davidson will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer alongside his Board responsibilities. He was previously the founding CEO of Trident Royalties, which he led through its growth and acquisition by Deterra Royalties in 2024, before serving as Deterra's Head of Americas. His earlier experience includes roles with Resource Capital Funds, BMO Capital Markets, and Orica Mining Services.

Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of Arc, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Greg to the Board. His experience in mining investment, commercial negotiations, and corporate strategy will be particularly valuable as we assess opportunities to grow Arc's royalty portfolio. Following our successful relisting and with Mt Henry as our foundational asset, we are focused on building a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams that delivers long-term value for shareholders. I look forward to working with Greg and the rest of the Board to deliver on that strategy."

Board Transition

Alongside these appointments, Robin Dow and Larry Segerstrom will step down as directors effective September 14, 2026. The Company sincerely thanks Robin and Larry for their service and valuable support throughout the relisting process and Arc's transition to a mineral royalty company. Their contributions helped establish the foundation for Arc's next phase of growth, and the Board wishes them every success in their future endeavours.

About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational asset is a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains certain information which constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the use of financing proceeds, future acquisitions, portfolio growth, the exercise of the additional royalty option, exploration and resource updates at Mt Henry, and Arc's strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including commodity prices, market conditions, regulatory approvals, transaction completion risk, operator performance and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements, could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, Arc undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314134