Adobe: Master your Classes and Prep for What's Next with Student Spaces in Acrobat

Student Spaces in Acrobat is now generally available globally for free, giving students a trusted, AI-powered study hub built on Acrobat's decades of document expertise

New capabilities include adaptive flashcards, citation generation, summary sheets, handwritten note digitization and interview prep to help students learn more effectively and trust every answer

Student Spaces is expanding from the web to the Acrobat app on Android, bringing AI-powered study tools to students wherever they are





SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE), global technology leader for creativity, productivity and customer experiences, announced that Student Spaces in Acrobat is now generally available globally and for free. First launched in beta in April 2026, Student Spaces quickly attracted more than 1 million monthly active users who utilized it to generate flashcards, quizzes, study guides, podcasts, summaries, and presentations directly from their course materials. Today's launch brings a wave of new capabilities designed to help students learn smarter, build trust in their work, and move confidently from the classroom to their career.

Adobe Acrobat and the PDF have been the standard that students and professionals alike rely on to communicate and absorb important information for three decades. Student Spaces builds directly on that foundation - using the same PDFs students already work with every day, from syllabi and lecture slides to lab reports and internship forms and grounding every AI answer in those source materials.

Study smarter, with AI you can trust

New and updated capabilities in Student Spaces help students make the most of their study time:

Focus study time with adaptive flashcards and quizzes that now track answers and adjust to what still needs practice, letting students spend less time on prep and more time on learning. Students can also individually edit flashcards and quizzes to make them their own.

with adaptive flashcards and quizzes that now track answers and adjust to what still needs practice, letting students spend less time on prep and more time on learning. Students can also individually edit flashcards and quizzes to make them their own. Verify information with one-click citations , with every AI answer linked directly back to source material so students always know where information came from. Starting later this month, students can also generate properly formatted citations - from a title, URL, DOI or ISBN - in APA, MLA, Chicago and more, and drop them straight into their own classroom documents.

, with every AI answer linked directly back to source material so students always know where information came from. Starting later this month, students can also generate properly formatted citations - from a title, URL, DOI or ISBN - in APA, MLA, Chicago and more, and drop them straight into their own classroom documents. Study smarter with summary sheets by uploading documents to instantly generate a customizable, editable half-sheet, one-page, or two-page overview of must-know facts. Perfect for pre-exam prep or professor-style test notes.

by uploading documents to instantly generate a customizable, editable half-sheet, one-page, or two-page overview of must-know facts. Perfect for pre-exam prep or professor-style test notes. Use handwritten notes by uploading them directly into Student Spaces, where they are automatically converted into digital, searchable text.

by uploading them directly into Student Spaces, where they are automatically converted into digital, searchable text. Get resume feedback and interview help from the AI Assistant, which reviews resumes and provides tailored feedback, then helps students prep for internship and job interviews so they are ready when an opportunity presents itself.

from the AI Assistant, which reviews resumes and provides tailored feedback, then helps students prep for internship and job interviews so they are ready when an opportunity presents itself. Study more flexibly with editable video summaries that students can fine-tune to match exactly how they learn, plus full access to Student Spaces in the Acrobat app on Android for a mobile study experience.





Built on a foundation you can rely on

Unlike general-purpose AI tools bolted onto coursework, Student Spaces is built specifically around the kind of documents students already use. Adobe's AI reads and grounds every answer in the actual source material - not a guess - so students can verify, trust and build on every insight. Whether breaking down a dense academic reading, polishing a group presentation or preparing for a first internship interview, Student Spaces is designed to help students stand out, not stress out.

Coming soon, Adobe will also introduce new Acrobat Studio and Acrobat Express student packages, giving students access to the same professional tools used across real-world careers.

You can download high-resolution imagery from our press kit. For more detailed information, visit our blog post.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any time.

About Adobe

Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

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E-Mail: adobe_cp@faktor3.de

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