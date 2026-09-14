EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Energy

SNRY Moves Toward Potential Merger With Colorado Solar Technology Partner Under Letter of Intent



14.09.2026 / 20:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DOVER, DE - September 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a Solar Technology company based in Colorado regarding a potential merger of the two companies. The proposed transaction is currently in due diligence. Subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, financing, Board of Directors approvals, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, the parties are targeting completion within approximately 30 days. Financing, due diligence and definitive documents could affect timing. The companies intend to move as efficiently as possible. Closing remains subject to customary conditions, including due diligence, definitive documentation, financing, and required approvals, and the timeline may shift as that work is completed. This LOI is one opportunity, not the only path forward. SNRY intends to keep its options open and continue evaluating additional strategic alternatives that can create long-term value for shareholders. The Company has rebuilt a public-company platform designed for that work. SNRY has regained current reporting status with OTC Markets, authorized an open-market share repurchase program, and highlighted a clean, non-dilutive capital structure: no convertible debt, no warrants, and no dilutive instruments on the books. Management believes that structure, together with a committed shareholder base, gives SNRY flexibility to pursue the right transaction on the right terms or to walk away and pursue the next opportunity. Shareholders should view SNRY's future through that lens. Whether this specific LOI closes or not, the Company remains focused on protecting the integrity of the public vehicle, keeping optionality intact, and positioning SNRY for a stronger next chapter. About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. is executing a comprehensive restructuring to strengthen its balance sheet and prepare for a strategic merger. The process is building a solid foundation for combining with a high-potential partner that will accelerate growth, add meaningful revenue, and unlock substantial value for shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Ceo@nitoholdingsllc.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc





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