Ratos AB: Henrik Ager appointed Chairman of Diab Group

Henrik Ager has been appointed Chairman of Diab Group, a Ratos portfolio company; he will assume the position on September 14, 2026. He succeeds outgoing Chairman Jacob Landén who remains on the board.

"We are delighted to welcome Henrik Ager as Chairman of Diab Group. His outstanding track record in leading global industrial companies, driving strategic transformation, and delivering sustained growth makes him the ideal leader for Diab's next chapter. As an active investment company, Ratos is committed to appointing experienced industrial leaders to the boards of its portfolio companies, and Henrik is an excellent example of that strategy in action. He brings extensive leadership experience from global market leaders, including as Group President and CEO of Höganäs, President of multiple Sandvik business areas, and Partner at McKinsey & Company. His expertise in driving operating excellence, executing successful M&A, and fostering innovation will be invaluable as Diab continues to expand its international presence and deliver value to customers and other stakeholders," says Gustaf Salford, CEO of Ratos.

"Diab combines a leading market position and strong technical expertise with a proven ability to evolve in changing market conditions. The company has strengthened its business and improved profitability, providing a strong platform for future growth. Looking ahead, the focus will be on accelerating organic growth, pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions, and further optimizing profitability and cash flow. I look forward to contributing to Diab's continued development and long-term value creation as Chairman," says Henrik Ager.

About Diab Group

Diab Group is a global developer and manufacturer of advanced structural core materials and solutions for high-performance applications in industries such as marine, defense, aerospace, subsea, and wind energy. The materials combine low weight, high strength, insulation and chemical resistance, contributing to improved performance and efficiency. With more than 75 years of experience, Diab has built a strong global position based on innovation, technical expertise and a proven track record in composite core materials.

Diab Group reported net sales of SEK 1,583m and adjusted EBITA of SEK 158m in 2025. The company is headquartered in Helsingborg, Sweden, and is led by CEO Johan Arvidsson. Ratos holds a 98% ownership stake.

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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Henrik Ager