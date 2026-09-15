Skanska AB: Skanska invests EUR 66M, about SEK 720M, in the first phase of the Nowy Format office project in Kraków, Poland

Skanska invests approximately EUR 66M, about SEK 720M, in the first phase of the Nowy Format office project in Kraków, Poland. The construction contract is worth about PLN 140M, about SEK 360M, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the third quarter of 2026.?

The 9-storey building, named Nowy Format A1, will offer 21,400 square meters of gross leasable area. The development will feature a 1,800-square-meter garden adjacent to the building - a rare amenity in such well-connected urban locations. The project also includes over 300 square meters of private green terraces for tenants, alongside a community urban fruit orchard.

Nowy Format A1 has been designed to operate without a connection to the city's heating network, with indoor thermal comfort provided by heat pumps, among other solutions. The entire complex will be 100% powered by electricity from renewable sources, supported by guarantees of origin.

The building is expected to receive certifications such as LEED Core & Shell, WELL Core & Shell, and Building without Barriers. It is also being designed and built in accordance with the criteria of the European Union Taxonomy.

The complex will ultimately comprise three buildings with a total gross leasable area of approximately 48,000 square meters. Located in central Kraków on the site of a former printing plant, the project offers excellent connectivity, with a major tram hub nearby and the airport within a 30-minute drive.

Construction of the first building will start in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Anna Wisniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing, Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48?797?019 460

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.