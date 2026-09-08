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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
07.09.26 | 12:07
24,520 Euro
+0,16 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,34024,48008:05
24,36024,44008:05
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska to rehabilitate I-395 Northbound Bridge over the Potomac River, USA, for USD 113M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to rehabilitate the I-395 Northbound Bridge over the Potomac River connecting Arlington, Virginia to Washington, D.C., USA. The contract is worth USD 113M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The scope includes replacement of the bascule piers' vessel protection system and bridge barrier, and rehabilitation of the approach spans' superstructure and substructure. As part of the renovation and enhancement, Skanska will also convert the current approximately 53 meter (175-foot) long double-leaf bascule span bridge into a fixed span bridge.

Work has begun and the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2029.

For further information please contact:
Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-to-rehabilitate-i-395-northbound-bridge-over-the-potomac-river--usa--for-usd-113m--about-sek,c4392805

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4392805/4255115.pdf

20260908 US bridge rehabilitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-to-rehabilitate-i-395-northbound-bridge-over-the-potomac-river-usa-for-usd-113m-about-sek-1-1-billion-302871940.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.