Skanska to rehabilitate I-395 Northbound Bridge over the Potomac River, USA, for USD 113M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to rehabilitate the I-395 Northbound Bridge over the Potomac River connecting Arlington, Virginia to Washington, D.C., USA. The contract is worth USD 113M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The scope includes replacement of the bascule piers' vessel protection system and bridge barrier, and rehabilitation of the approach spans' superstructure and substructure. As part of the renovation and enhancement, Skanska will also convert the current approximately 53 meter (175-foot) long double-leaf bascule span bridge into a fixed span bridge.

Work has begun and the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2029.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-to-rehabilitate-i-395-northbound-bridge-over-the-potomac-river--usa--for-usd-113m--about-sek,c4392805

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4392805/4255115.pdf 20260908 US bridge rehabilitation

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