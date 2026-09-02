

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKA-B.ST), a Swedish construction and project development company, announced that it has signed a contract with the city of San Diego for El Camino Real Half Mile to Via De La Valle Project in Del Mar, California, USA.



The contract is worth about 530 million kronor or $57 million, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.



The project will widen El Camino Real to four lanes, replace the 84-year-old San Dieguito River Bridge, improve drainage, reduce flooding, and stabilize the riverbank to protect against future erosion.



The project will add separated bike lanes, new sidewalks, improved traffic signals, and an equestrian-friendly trail beneath the new bridge, enhancing safety, mobility, and connectivity between Del Mar, Solana Beach, and nearby communities.



Work is slated to begin in December 2026 and is expected to reach completion in August 2030.



On the Stockholm Stock Exchange, the shares closed Tuesday's trading 0.99 percent down at 269.70 Kronor.



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