Skanska AB: Skanska to build a data center in Georgia, USA, worth USD 84M, about SEK 780M

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to begin work on a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 84M, about SEK 780M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project includes the construction of an approximately 22,700 square-meter (244,730-SF) data center with five colocation data halls and administrative space designed for 48 MW capacity. Delivery includes all civil, structural, utilities, electrical, mechanical, security, interior amenities, and fit-out, as well as commissioning of major equipment through completion.

Work will begin in November 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, Skanska USA Building, +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.