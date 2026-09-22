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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 09:28
25,000 Euro
+2,33 % +0,570
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,08025,09010:22
25,08025,09010:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 07:30 Uhr
53 Leser
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Skanska AB: Skanska to build a data center in Georgia, USA, worth USD 84M, about SEK 780M

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to begin work on a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 84M, about SEK 780M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project includes the construction of an approximately 22,700 square-meter (244,730-SF) data center with five colocation data halls and administrative space designed for 48 MW capacity. Delivery includes all civil, structural, utilities, electrical, mechanical, security, interior amenities, and fit-out, as well as commissioning of major equipment through completion.

Work will begin in November 2026 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, Skanska USA Building, +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.