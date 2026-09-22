

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development company, Tuesday said it has received an $84 million contract from an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA.



Skanska said the contract, worth about SEK 780 million, will be included in U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.



The project involves constructing a data center spanning approximately 22,700 square meters with five colocation data halls and administrative space designed for a capacity of 48 megawatts.



The scope of work includes civil, structural, utilities, electrical, mechanical, security, interior amenities and fit-out works, as well as commissioning of major equipment through completion.



Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2028.



In Stockholm, Skanska shares closed up 1.22% at SEK 273.20 on Monday.



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