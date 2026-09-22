

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST), a Swedish engineering and construction company, Tuesday announced that it has secured an $84 million contract from an existing client to begin work on a data center in Georgia, USA.



The contract will be recorded under US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.



The project comprises the construction of approximately 22,700 square-meter data center with five colocation data halls and administrative space designed for 48 MW capacity.



Work will begin in November and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2028.



On Monday, shares closed at SEK 273.20, up 1.22% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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