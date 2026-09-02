STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the City of San Diego for the El Camino Real Half Mile to Via De La Valle Project in Del Mar, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 57M, about SEK 530M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project will expand the heavily traveled corridor by widening El Camino Real to four lanes and replace the existing 84-year-old San Dieguito River Bridge. Construction will improve drainage infrastructure and reduce flooding risks while protecting the corridor from future erosion along the San Dieguito River. Riverbank stabilization improvements will further strengthen the corridor's long-term resilience.

The project scope will introduce a range of upgrades, such as separated bike lanes, new sidewalks, improved traffic signaling and an equestrian-friendly trail beneath the new bridge. Together, these improvements will enhance mobility and safety for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and equestrians while providing a more reliable connection between Del Mar, Solana Beach and surrounding communities.

Work is slated to begin in December 2026 and is expected to reach completion in August 2030.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 675-2337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-to-expand-traffic-corridor-in-del-mar--california--usa--for-usd-57m--about-sek-530m,c4390853

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4390853/4247201.pdf 20260902 US expansion of traffic corridor

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