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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 20:59
24,110 Euro
-0,21 % -0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,10024,24008:45
24,12024,20008:45
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska to expand traffic corridor in Del Mar, California, USA, for USD 57M, about SEK 530M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the City of San Diego for the El Camino Real Half Mile to Via De La Valle Project in Del Mar, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 57M, about SEK 530M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project will expand the heavily traveled corridor by widening El Camino Real to four lanes and replace the existing 84-year-old San Dieguito River Bridge. Construction will improve drainage infrastructure and reduce flooding risks while protecting the corridor from future erosion along the San Dieguito River. Riverbank stabilization improvements will further strengthen the corridor's long-term resilience.

The project scope will introduce a range of upgrades, such as separated bike lanes, new sidewalks, improved traffic signaling and an equestrian-friendly trail beneath the new bridge. Together, these improvements will enhance mobility and safety for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and equestrians while providing a more reliable connection between Del Mar, Solana Beach and surrounding communities.

Work is slated to begin in December 2026 and is expected to reach completion in August 2030.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 675-2337
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-to-expand-traffic-corridor-in-del-mar--california--usa--for-usd-57m--about-sek-530m,c4390853

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4390853/4247201.pdf

20260902 US expansion of traffic corridor

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-to-expand-traffic-corridor-in-del-mar-california-usa-for-usd-57m-about-sek-530m-302867301.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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