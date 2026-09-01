Skanska AB: Skanska to build technical utility plant at New Rikshospitalet in Oslo, Norway, for NOK 392M, about SEK 380M

Skanska has signed a contract with Helse Sør-Øst RHF, represented by Sykehusbygg, to construct the F2 Technical Utility Plant at New Rikshospitalet in Oslo, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 392M, about SEK 380M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project comprises the design and construction of a technical utility plant that will supply energy, cooling, medical gases, emergency power and ICT infrastructure to the new hospital buildings at Rikshospitalet. The facility will comprise approximately 4,400 square meters and will be built adjacent to the existing technical utility plant. The contract also includes demolition works, groundworks, structural works, façade construction and building services installations.

Preparatory work began in August 2026, and the project is expected to be completed in June 2028.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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