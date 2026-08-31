

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska (SKAb.ST) said it will invest about 260 million Swedish kronor in the second phase of the residential project Lillebytunet in Trondheim, Norway. The second phase consists of 66 apartments and seven row houses. Construction work will commence immediately, with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2028.



Skanska is a construction and project development group, with operations in Europe and North America. Lillebytunet is part of the ongoing transformation of the Lilleby area in Trondheim.



Skanska shares are trading at 274.50 kronor on Nasdaq Stockholm, down 0.33%.



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