Microsoft Azure tool and workflows to accelerate the permitting and licensing of Blykalla's advanced modular reactors in Sweden and the United States

Blykalla, a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to one of the nuclear industry's most persistent bottlenecks: permitting and licensing. Blykalla has begun deploying Microsoft GenAI for Energy Permitting Solution Accelerator and agentic AI tools within its regulatory workflows, with the goal of accelerating licensing time required to bring its Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor (SEALER) through licensing in both Sweden and the United States.

The Microsoft solution demonstrates how generative AI and AI agents can support the drafting, review, and refinement of permitting documentation against regulatory requirements. Blykalla will apply the solution in both Swedish and English. By using AI to support permitting, the company expects to significantly accelerate its permitting process and time to market, with the ambition of transforming a documentation effort traditionally measured in years into one measured in months, without compromising quality or safety.

"AI is driving the demand for new nuclear," said Jon Christensen, Head of AI at Blykalla. "It can also help deliver it faster. Together with Microsoft, we aim to take licensing documentation from years to months, cutting time and resources by 90% while keeping the rigor regulators expect. Blykalla is embracing AI across the company as a critical lever to make the nuclear renaissance happen at speed."

"Microsoft is committed to leveraging AI to enable carbon-free, reliable energy. We are pleased to partner with Blykalla to turn regulatory complexity into actionable intelligence as it moves the SEALER through licensing and into commercialization," said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy Resources Industry at Microsoft.

Blykalla is currently advancing regulatory review on two fronts: in its applications to build two advanced nuclear reactor parks in Sweden, and its pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the company expands into the United States.

SEALER, Blykalla's advanced modular reactor (AMR), utilizes the company's breakthrough materials innovation a proprietary and patented aluminum alloyed steel that can withstand the corrosive nature of liquid lead thereby enabling commercialization of lead-cooled fast reactors. The SEALER's compact size offers significant advantages, including rapid deployment and flexible siting. This enables SEALER to be co-located with industrial facilities and AI data centers, delivering power precisely where and when it's needed.

Blykalla's reactors are built on lead-cooled technology successfully deployed since the 1960s, now reimagined for modern applications through patented Swedish research. The company's decades of domestic innovation are poised for commercialization in both Sweden and the United States.

About Blykalla

Blykalla is a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, commercializing the next generation of clean, reliable energy through its lead-cooled reactor, the SEALER. Blykalla's work builds on an industry legacy of quality, safety, and excellence. By combining decades of specialized research with world-class partners, Blykalla is developing the backbone of the global AI and industrial economy. For more information visit https://www.blykalla.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Alexandra Teorell

press@blykalla.com

US media

blykalla@icrinc.com