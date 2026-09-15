Adcore Inc.: Adcore Named Finalist for Microsoft Advertising Search Performance Partner of the Year 2026

Recognition in the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards highlights Adcore's AI-driven search performance for advertisers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ) ("Adcore" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI marketing technology, today announced that it has been named a finalist for Search Performance Partner of the Year - EMEA and LATAM in the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards.

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards recognize agencies and partners around the world whose innovation, strategic thinking and collaborative spirit help businesses thrive on the Microsoft Advertising platform. The Search Performance Partner of the Year category recognizes partners that have delivered outstanding, measurable search advertising results for their clients. Adcore's selection as a finalist reflects the performance its AI Marketing Cloud and proprietary marketing apps suite have generated for advertisers on Microsoft Advertising across the Company's international footprint.

This recognition builds on Adcore's long-standing partnership with Microsoft Advertising. Adcore is an Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, was recognized as Microsoft Advertising Global Channel Partner and EMEA Channel Partner in 2023, and was named a finalist for both Channel Partner of the Year and Client Partnership of the Year for the EMEA region in 2024 and Performance Partner of the Year in 2025.

"We are honoured to be named a finalist for Search Performance Partner of the Year in the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards," said Omri Brill, Founder and CEO of Adcore. "Search remains the backbone of performance marketing, and this recognition speaks directly to what our technology was built to do: apply AI to deliver measurable, scalable results for advertisers. Being recognized for performance, rather than for volume alone, is particularly meaningful to us. It reflects the depth of our integration with Microsoft Advertising and the trust that clients place in Adcore to grow their businesses."

"Microsoft Advertising proudly recognizes Adcore as a finalist for the Search Performance Partner of the Year in the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards. This year's finalists exemplify the innovation, strategic thinking, and collaborative spirit that help businesses thrive. We applaud their exceptional contributions and transformative work, which continue to push the industry forward and deliver remarkable results for clients," said Katherine Eills, Global Partner Marketing Director and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.

About Adcore

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company. By combining deep industry expertise with its proprietary AI technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers to manage and automate their e-commerce advertising and maximize Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Elite Tier Partner, Meta Partner, Criteo Partner, and TikTok Channel Sales Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people across its Tel Aviv headquarters and offices in Toronto, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow Adcore on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Adcore and how its technologies and partnerships, including with Microsoft, may enhance its offering and performance. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe" and similar expressions identify these statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties - including risks related to the Microsoft platform's regulatory and competitive environment, the pace of integration, and macroeconomic conditions affecting digital advertising spend - and actual results may differ materially. These statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC. - https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Zehavit Dan

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Telephone: +972-3-566-3444

Email: zehavit@adcore.com Martijn van den Bemd

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: +1 (647) 497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-named-finalist-for-microsoft-advertising-search-performan-1220529