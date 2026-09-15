MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Showcases Expanding Perception Portfolio at IAA Transportation 2026

New Perception Platform, next-generation MOVIA S, HALO, FMCW technology, and commercial vehicle concept demonstrate MicroVision's Lidar 2.0 strategy in action

REDMOND, WA AND HANOVER, GER / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception technologies, is showcasing the expanding breadth of its sensing and perception portfolio this week at IAA Transportation 2026, demonstrating how lidar hardware, perception software, and open sensor integration can work together to address increasingly complex applications across transportation and autonomy.

At the center of MicroVision's IAA presence is the newly introduced MicroVision Perception Platform, a flexible, modular architecture designed to allow sensing and perception configurations to be tailored to the requirements of individual applications.

Throughout IAA, MicroVision is bringing that strategy to life through a series of technology demonstrations and reference concepts spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation and emerging autonomous applications.

Visitors to the MicroVision display, located in Hall 11 Booth D02, can experience:

The new MicroVision Perception Platform

The latest configuration of MOVIA S short-range lidar

HALO long-range lidar

A first look at MicroVision's much-anticipated FMCW ultra-long-range sensing technology

A new commercial vehicle perception concept

Advances in perception software and SLAM-based mapping

"IAA gives customers the opportunity to see our Lidar 2.0 strategy come together in one place," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "We're demonstrating the breadth of our portfolio, but more importantly, we're showing how those technologies can work together to solve very different perception challenges. That's the opportunity we see for MicroVision: not simply providing sensors but helping customers build the right perception solution for the application."

Next-Generation MOVIA S Takes To the Road

At IAA, MicroVision is providing attendees with a preview of the latest MOVIA S configuration alongside HALO in driving demonstrations. The demonstration showcases advancements in point-cloud quality, perception and SLAM-based mapping and highlights MicroVision's progress toward commercial availability of the next-generation MOVIA S. Production of the new MOVIA S configuration is expected to begin in October 2026.

Together, MOVIA S and HALO also demonstrate how short- and long-range sensing can provide complementary fields of view and sensing ranges as part of a configurable perception architecture.

First Look at MicroVision's Scantinel FMCW Technology

MicroVision is also providing IAA attendees with a first look at the anticipated form factor for its FMCW ultra-long-range sensing technology.

The technology provides a glimpse into MicroVision's roadmap for next-generation lidar and its potential to extend perception capabilities across commercial, industrial, automotive, and autonomous applications.

FMCW has the potential to combine ultra-long-range sensing with additional velocity information, opening new opportunities for perception systems operating in complex and dynamic environments.

"Our portfolio is being built around a simple idea: perception should adapt to the application rather than forcing the application to adapt to the sensor," said DeVos. "That means giving customers choices across sensing range, form factor, software and architecture today while building a platform that can incorporate emerging technologies as they mature."

Bringing Advanced Perception to Commercial Vehicles

IAA Transportation also provides MicroVision with an opportunity to demonstrate how its technology can address the distinct perception requirements of commercial vehicles.

A new commercial vehicle concept combines the MicroVision Perception Platform with MOVIA S and HALO sensors to illustrate how configurable, 360-degree sensing and perception could support increasingly automated commercial vehicles. Potential applications span highway trucking, autonomous freight, last-mile delivery, buses, refuse vehicles, construction equipment, mining, and logistics fleets.

Through a demonstration at the MicroVision booth, attendees can see potential functions including object and pedestrian detection, blind-zone monitoring, free-space detection, obstacle awareness, low-speed maneuvering, and autonomous operation.

The concept builds on MicroVision's growing work across real-world industrial and autonomous applications, including mining, hauling, aerial autonomy, and other environments where reliable perception is critical to safe operation.

One Portfolio. Multiple Applications.

Together, the technologies showcased at IAA demonstrate the broader evolution of MicroVision's strategy.

Through Lidar 2.0, MicroVision has assembled a portfolio spanning short-, long- and emerging ultra-long-range sensing, complemented by perception software, SLAM capabilities and an open architecture designed to incorporate additional sensor inputs.

The MicroVision Perception Platform provides a framework for bringing those capabilities together and configuring them around the needs of different applications.

"What we want customers to see when they visit us at IAA is the breadth of what MicroVision can now offer," DeVos added. "We have the sensing technologies, software and architecture to address perception challenges across a much broader range of applications. We're building a next-generation perception company."

Experience MicroVision at IAA Transportation

MicroVision executives and technical leaders will also host presentations during IAA Transportation:

Tuesday, 09/15 at 11-11:45 AM: Safety Starts at the Bumper: How Short-Range Perception Is Closing the Near-Field Gap in Commercial Vehicles

Wednesday, 09/16 at 2-2:45 PM: The Road to Safer Autonomy: How Long-Range Perception Technologies Are Transforming Commercial Vehicles

Attendees can also participate in guided booth tours demonstrating how MicroVision's individual sensing and software technologies work together as part of a broader perception architecture.

Visit MicroVision at Booth D02, located in Hall 11 at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover, Germany, September 15-20, 2026.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-showcases-expanding-perception-portfolio-at-iaa-trans-1220974