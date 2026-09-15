TOKYO, Sept 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Osaka Prefecture (Governor: Hirofumi Yoshimura) to collaborate on promoting awareness and understanding of dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI).Based on the fundamental principles of Japan's "Basic Act on Dementia to Promote an Inclusive Society", the Agreement aims to promote the development of communities where people living with dementia can continue to live with hope and peace of mind in familiar surroundings. Under the Agreement, Osaka Prefecture and Eisai will collaborate on initiatives including promoting accurate knowledge and understanding of dementia and MCI, supporting people living with dementia and their families, and strengthening community-based consultation and support systems.As the population in Japan ages, addressing dementia has become an increasingly important social issue. To enable people living with dementia to continue living as members of their communities and in a manner true to themselves, it is essential not only to promote a better understanding of dementia, but also to create opportunities for people to consider their brain health from the early stages, including MCI, and to establish a community-wide environment that connects people with appropriate consultation and support when needed.Under this Agreement, Eisai will collaborate with Osaka Prefecture primarily on the following initiatives:1. Promoting accurate knowledge and awareness regarding dementia and MCI as well as their preventionEisai and Osaka Prefecture will promote the dissemination of information based on scientific knowledge regarding dementia prevention and brain health, as well as initiatives to promote accurate understanding of dementia and MCI. Specifically, the following initiatives will be undertaken:(1) Promoting accurate understanding of dementia and MCIInformation on dementia and MCI will be provided to Osaka residents through public seminars and other initiatives. The development and use of MCI handbooks, checklists and other materials will also be considered to create opportunities for residents to think about their brain health.(2) Awareness-raising activities during World Alzheimer's Month and other occasionsAwareness-raising activities will be promoted through the display of posters and other materials on MCI in conjunction with World Alzheimer's Month and World Alzheimer's Day(3) Providing educational materials for use by municipalitiesEducational materials on dementia and MCI, as well as digital signage content, will be provided for events held by Osaka Prefecture and municipalities during World Alzheimer's Month to support local awareness raising activities.(4) Providing information on dementia and MCI to healthcare professionalsOpportunities to provide healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge and information on dementia and MCI will be explored, and informational materials for use at medical institutions will be provided.2. Supporting people living with dementia and their families toward the realization of an inclusive societyTo help people living with dementia and their families continue to live with hope in their communities following diagnosis, Eisai will support Osaka Prefecture and municipalities in providing information that contributes to enhanced post-diagnostic support and creating opportunities for social participation. In addition, to help ensure that the voices of people living with dementia and their families are reflected in community development and policy measures, Eisai will collaborate with medical institutions and other stakeholders to support the creation of opportunities for people living with dementia to share their thoughts, experiences and hopes through "Person-centered Meetings."3. Strengthening community-based consultation and support systemsIn collaboration with municipalities and relevant organizations, Eisai and Osaka Prefecture will promote an environment that connects people with appropriate consultation and support by organizing and raising awareness of information on consultation services and support resources related to dementia and MCI. They will also provide municipalities with information on leading practices in dementia support systems and promote the early detection and early support of dementia, as well as development of community-based systems for supporting people living with dementia.Eisai, which has been engaging in drug discovery in the dementia field for many years, is committed not only to developing therapeutic medicines but also to creating a dementia ecosystem in collaboration with various partners, including other industries and local governments, that provides comprehensive support from prevention and treatment to care for people living with dementia, their families, and the people in the daily living domain, in order to realize a dementia-inclusive society where anyone can live their fullest life.Under the Agreement, through collaboration and cooperation with Osaka Prefecture, Eisai will promote accurate understanding and early awareness of dementia and MCI among Osaka residents, while helping people living with dementia and their families connect with the support they need. Through these efforts, Eisai aims to contribute to the realization of communities where people can continue to live with hope and peace of mind in familiar surroundings.Source: EisaiCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.