Tocvan Ventures Corp.: Tocvan Expands Near-Surface Gold at El Mezquite: 47.7 m of 0.8 g/t Au Including 2.8 m of 8.4 g/t Au and 54 g/t Ag

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce new drill results from the El Mezquite trend at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Hole JES-26-172, drilled across the discovery corridor, returned 81.1 metres of 0.48 g/t gold and 3.3 g/t silver from 13.5 metres, including 47.7 metres of 0.80 g/t gold and 5.0 g/t silver, and a high-grade core of 2.75 metres of 8.44 g/t gold and 54.0 g/t silver.

The hole confirms near-surface mineralization on the El Mezquite trend and builds on discovery hole JES-26-155 (215 m of 0.6 g/t Au from 36.6 m) and initial hole JES-26-135 (22.9 m of 0.6 g/t Au from surface). Step-out hole JES-26-169 extends known mineralization approximately 100 metres further north. Together the results support a continuous corridor now traced over about 1,400 metres, 1.6 to 1.9 kilometres east of the Main Zone and the planned 50,000-tonne pilot facility, with existing road access.

"JES-26-172 is the confirmation hole we wanted," said Chris Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Tocvan. "Eighty-one metres of mineralization starting 13.5 metres downhole, a 47.7-metre interval at 0.8 g/t gold, and 2.8 metres of 8.4 g/t gold with 54 g/t silver - that is a near-surface, drill-ready system sitting less than two kilometres from our permitted pilot plant. El Mezquite now has width, grade, strike, and infrastructure. That is how Gran Pilar moves from explorer to near-term producer."

Key Highlights

JES-26-172 (core hole, cross-cut of the discovery corridor) 81.10 m of 0.48 g/t Au and 3.29 g/t Ag from 13.50 m including 47.65 m of 0.80 g/t Au and 5.02 g/t Ag from 32.35 m including 2.75 m of 8.44 g/t Au and 53.95 g/t Ag from 36.40 m also 0.55 m of 3.77 g/t Au and 1.55 m of 1.09 g/t Au

Confirms continuous near-surface mineralization across the JES-26-155 discovery zone

JES-26-169 extends the trend ~100 m north: 2.8 m of 0.5 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag from 26.5 m, plus additional gold-bearing intervals at 88.9 m and 127.3 m

JES-26-168 returned a 21.35 m anomalous interval (0.1 g/t Au) on a separate trend ~1 km east of the Main Zone

El Mezquite remains open along strike and at depth inside a 1.3-1.4 km magnetic anomaly associated with silicified hydrothermal breccia, pyrite, tourmaline, and increasing Zn-Pb-As at depth

Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated at 60-80% of drilled widths.

El Mezquite Trend

JES-26-172 is the strongest grade-width confirmation on the trend since JES-26-155. The high-grade 2.75 m interval (8.44 g/t Au, 53.95 g/t Ag) sits inside a broad, near-surface envelope that starts only 13.5 m downhole; the geometry that matters for potential open-pit and heap-leach feed next to existing roads and the pilot plant.

JES-26-169 shows the system continues north. JES-26-168 is early-stage but opens a second corridor closer to the Main Zone. Remaining holes in this batch (JES-26-166, 167, 170, 171) returned narrow, low-grade intercepts and help bound the higher-grade core.

Next Steps

Step-out and infill RC and core drilling along the ~1,400 m El Mezquite trend, including down-dip of JES-26-172 and north of JES-26-169

Assays remaining metres from the 2026 program (11,865 m drilled; 3,883 m pending)

Integrate El Mezquite with the Main Zone, the near-surface silver-gold zone east of the pilot facility, Bojorquez, and the Central Corridor

Advance the permitted 50,000-tonne heap-leach pilot facility toward first gold-silver doré targeted in Q4 2026

Figure 1. Plan view map showing the new discovery zone relative to the Pilot Facility and Main Zone.

Figure 2. Cross-section looking west (295 bearing) of the new gold-silver discovery along the El Mezquite trend. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths. Dots on surface are gold results in soil samples, red (>90 ppb) and orange (>40 ppb) are strong indicators for mineralization. Soil samples up to 1,200 ppb or 1.2 g/t Au are found along the trend.

Table 1. Summary of Results. Intervals are reported as drilled widths. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths

Collar ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) JES-26-166 3.70 4.25 0.55 0.58 2.50 and 39.50 41.05 1.55 0.24 11.70 and 53.50 55.10 1.60 0.17 2.40 JES-26-167 94.55 96.08 1.53 0.25 0.25 and 176.9 178.425 1.53 0.16 2.01 and 184.525 186.05 1.53 0.10 14.15 JES-26-168 0.00 1.53 1.53 0.10 0.25 and 39.65 41.18 1.53 0.15 0.90 and 181.48 202.83 21.35 0.10 0.29 and 211.975 213.5 1.53 0.26 0.25 and 216.6 218.1 1.52 0.17 0.25 JES-26-169 26.45 29.25 2.80 0.45 5.11 and 88.85 90.35 1.50 0.12 0.25 and 127.3 128.9 1.55 0.30 1.10 JES-26-170 36.60 38.13 1.53 0.17 0.25 JES-26-171 85.40 86.93 1.52 0.16 3.70 and 99.13 100.65 1.53 0.10 1.80 and 144.88 146.40 1.53 0.13 4.80 JES-26-172 13.50 94.60 81.10 0.48 3.29 including 32.35 80.00 47.65 0.80 5.02 including 36.40 39.15 2.75 8.44 53.95 and 60.70 61.25 0.55 3.77 6.20 and 66.05 67.10 1.05 0.54 3.00 and 78.45 80.00 1.55 1.09 4.10

Table 2. Summary of Drillholes in this news release.

Collar ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) JES-26-166 619008 3145165 478 0 -90 257.5 JES-26-167 618645 3144783 443 240 -45 250.1 JES-26-168 618473 3144649 514 287 -75 250.1 JES-26-169 618965 3145406 467 90 -70 139.8 JES-26-170 617846 3145411 444 220 -45 44.2 JES-26-171 617848 3145403 439 220 -45 164.7 JES-26-172 619125 3144569 489 240 -60 111.20

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 22 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Email: chris@tocvan.ca



Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-expands-near-surface-gold-at-el-mezquite-47.7-m-of-0.8-g%2ft-au-including-1221498