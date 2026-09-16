

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 15, 2026, driven by the gain on certain clinical or financial results.



MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)



MediciNova functions as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a late-stage pipeline of novel, small-molecule therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases.



The company saw shares rise 8% to a 52-week high of $2.07 on Tuesday.



Drugs currently in the pipeline include lead product MN-166 (Ibudilast), an inflammatory cytokine inhibitor presently under study in two Phase 3 trials for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ASL) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM). The drug is also set to begin a Phase 3 trial for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), and is also under Phase 2 assessment for Long COVID and substance abuse.



Additionally, the company is advancing MN-001 (tipelukast) in Phase 2 studies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD).



Revvity Inc. (RVTY)



Revvity provides health science solutions by using AI with automated technology for genomic analyses, diagnostics and omics services, and other solutions to assist medical professionals.



The company's stock touched a 52-week high of $140.21 per share on Tuesday, ending the day up 9.11%.



Revvity reported a second quarterly revenue of $730 million, reflecting a pro forma growth of 4%. Accordingly, full year revenue guidance was raised to $2.83 billion-$2.86 billion for a potential pro forma growth of 4% to 5%.



The company recently announced the launch of its SuperFlex prenatal testing services and expanded coverage for its preeclampsia diagnostics. The T-SPOT.TB test for tuberculosis is also being advanced on an automated platform for clinical labs.



Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX)



Telix Pharmaceuticals operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceuticals company advancing a line of radiopharmaceuticals for various oncological indications.



Shares touched a 52-week high of $13.11 following a rise of over 8% on Tuesday.



On Monday, the company received FDA approval for Pixclara (floretyrosine F 18), a radiopharmaceutical used in FET-PET imaging to visualize glioma, a type of brain cancer. The drug may be used to track and diagnose metastases in the brain.



Drugs currently in the pipeline include TLX591-Tx (lutetium-177 rosopatamab tetraxetan) in prostate cancer, TLX101-Tx (Iodine-131 iodofalan) in recurrent glioblastoma, and TLX250 Tx (lutetium-177 girentuximab tetraxetan) in kidney cancer.



10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)



10x Genomics is a life science technology company that specializes in developing various analytical tools, facilitating transcriptomics, proteomics, and genomics.



Shares reached $75.61, a 52-week high for the company, after climbing over 6% on Tuesday.



The company has gained significant revenue by providing multiomics services and recently launched the Atera platform to carry out whole-transcriptome analysis with single-cell sensitivity. Last month, 10x was awarded $4.8 million after winning a patent infringement case against Parse Biosciences.



According to company estimates, revenues in 2026 are positioned to reach $600 million to $625 million, reflecting a potential 0%-4% year-over-year growth.



Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR)



Schrodinger is a pharmaceutical company that utilizes a physics-based platform to facilitate the discovery of novel drug molecules.



On Tuesday, the company saw shares rise over 12% and peak at a 52-week high of $23.71.



Last week, the company reported the co-founding of Tectora Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing oral medicines for immune diseases, made possible through a $55 million Series A investment from venture capital companies.



This Day In History:



On this day in 1917, the term 'bacteriophage' was first used by microbiologist Felix d'Herelle in a published note to the French Academy of Sciences. Bacteriophages are unique viruses that exclusively infect bacteria, often invading bacterial bodies and acting as parasites to multiply viroid bodies. Frederick Twort first described the entities in 1915, while d'Herelle described their behaviour in 1917, thus naming them bacteriophages (eater of bacteria). The viruses have been studied and utilized extensively in gene editing technology, with several phage therapies emerging in recent years to combat bacterial infections.



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