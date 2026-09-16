Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Open to around 183,000 employees in 56 countries, the employee shareholding "Sequoia 2026" was subscribed to by more than 88,000 employees, representing a subscription rate above 48%, the highest ever in the history of Veolia.

In line with the previous editions carried out since 2018, Sequoia 2026 reiterates the Group's commitment to involve its employees in the development of their company and its value creation.

The group's employees will strengthen their position as Veolia's largest shareholder, holding above 9,8% of the company's shares capital. This success testifies, once again, the commitment of the Group's employees to the new objectives set out in the GreenUp 24-27 strategic plan.

Overall, the amount of Sequoia 2026 totals €361.4 million, corresponding to 11,535,881 shares, including 10,002,233 new shares issued through capital increase.

In order to neutralize the dilutive effect of the Sequoia 2026 offer, Veolia simultaneously proceeded with a capital reduction by canceling 10,002,233 treasury shares, acquired under the share buyback program. Following these operations, the share capital amount remains unchanged. It amounts to €3,712,483,250 divided into 742,496,650 shares with a par value of €5 each.

"At Veolia, employees are the company's largest shareholders, and I am particularly proud of that. The success of the Sequoia 2026 employee shareholding initiative reflects the trust and commitment of our employees to Veolia's ambitions, as set out in our new strategic plan, GreenUp. Their participation in this collective effort strengthens our ability to meet current and future challenges with a very strong ambition: to combine our different expertise and technologies water, waste, energy to ensure the environmental security of populations and industries," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915439489/en/

Contacts:

GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS



Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

Tel: 33 6 27 45 11 38 + 33 6 18 24 51 00

presse.groupe@veolia.com



INVESTORS RELATIONS



Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tél. +33 185 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com