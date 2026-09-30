Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces that it has been selected as the winning bidder by The Metropolitan Council of Barcelona for the landmark €1 billion, 25-year tender for the management of essential drinking water services across eight municipalities in the Barcelona metropolitan area, serving more than 230,000 residents. This contract will consolidate the Group's long lasting presence and commitment to Spain which is set to become its third-largest market in the coming years.

At a time of growing pressure on water resources, climate resilience and household budgets, Veolia's winning offer combines deep local knowledge with global expertise and innovation to deliver the highest-quality, most resilient service at the most competitive price, as reflected in its top technical and economic evaluation.

"We are delighted with this outcome in Spain, a key country for Veolia and one where we have been present for 160 years. We will put the best of our global expertise, technology and innovation at the service of Barcelona and its communities, delivering best-in-class services and the best value for money. Our ability to combine innovation and operational efficiency will enable sustained investment in the quality and resilience of these essential services, strengthening water resilience and environmental security over the long term." said, Estelle Brachalinoff, CEO of Veolia.

Among the planned improvements are a new sensor system for detecting leaks in the network, the implementation of new digitized operations centers, the modernization of the meter stock and the installation of remote meter reading equipment and the electrification of the vehicle fleet, among others.

These actions, along with the rest included in the tender specifications, are essential for the service and indispensable to provide water security to these municipalities, especially after the episodes of severe drought that the region has experienced in recent years, so the company's commitment is to start the work immediately.

The proposed ranking of bids, announced yesterday by the AMB and at the recommendation of the Procurement Committee, following its plenary session, is a standard step in the procedure and precedes the final award of the service contract.

About Veolia in Spain

With €3 billion in revenue and nearly 18,000 employees, Spain is a major growth engine for Veolia, with more than 40% growth targeted by the end of the decade. Building on its leadership in water, the Group plans to invest €1 billion in the country by 2030, across water and other strategic activities including plastics recycling and energy recovery from waste.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com

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Contacts:

VEOLIA

PRESS RELATIONS VEOLIA HQ

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

presse.groupe@veolia.com

PRESS RELATIONS VEOLIA IN SPAIN

Paula Zapata Miguel Ángel Herraiz

paula.zapata@veolia.com

miguel-angel.herraiz@veolia.com

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com