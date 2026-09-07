Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

21 rue La Boétie

75008 PARIS

FRANCE

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights August 31, 2026 742,496,650 Total number of theoretical voting rights: 742,496,650 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 732,063,790

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of August 31, 2026, i.e. 10,432,860 shares). The number of treasury shares held as of August 31, 2026 does not include the purchase of 11,669,666 shares registered as of September 2, 2026 under the share future contract with view to hedging the undertakings pursuant to the employees' share plan Sequoia 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907558008/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement