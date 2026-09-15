Le 15 septembre/September 2026Leocor Mining Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for ten (10) pre-consolidated shares.As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 50,042,480 common shares.The name and symbol will not change.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on September 17, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.___________________________Leocor Mining Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions pré-consolidée.Par conséquent, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 50 042 480 actions ordinaires.Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 septembre 2026. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 18 SEPT 2026Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 18 SEPT 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 23 SEPT 2026Symbol/Symbole: LECRNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 52637P 20 5NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 52637P 20 5 2Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 52637P106/CA52637P1062If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.