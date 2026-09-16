

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has announced visa restrictions on South African officials who are allegedly involved in discriminating against the nation's white minority and 'uncompensated land seizures.'



Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign nationals who are responsible for uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and/or the incitement of imminent violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups in South Africa.



Rubio said the State Department is initiating this action since the South African government has not adequately addressed the previously laid out concerns about racially motivated crime and government-sponsored discrimination occurring against the Afrikaners and other minority populations.



He strongly urged the South African government to quickly address egregious actions targeting minority populations in South Africa, including race-based discriminatory legislation, threats of land expropriation without compensation, and incitement of racial violence through dehumanizing chants and slogans.



Rubio did not name any South African official targeted by the new visa restiction policy.



The South African government denies U.S. allegations of persecuting white people or confiscating their land.



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