VASRO has published an update report on Ainos, Inc. following the company's announcement of 14 September 2026.

Two facts arrived in the same release.

Ainos says it is receiving initial commercial orders from a front-end semiconductor company. Until this release, the last filed description of that work, in the quarterly report of 3 August, was pilot programs in selected front-end semiconductor environments. The validation programme, covering approximately 200 systems, was announced on 9 March 2026.

The same release puts the AI Nose chemical dataset above 1 billion real-world records, against approximately 878 million on 13 August and approximately 613 million on 21 July. VASRO's note of 11 September estimated from those two published figures that the count would pass 1 billion between late August and early September.

No order value and no customer name have been disclosed. Revenue from AI Nose was nil in the first half, the last period reported. The USD 2.1 million, 1,400-system arrangement with the back-end customer ASE is still to be fulfilled, and the USD 350,000 prepayment sits where it has sat since December.

VASRO reads this as the most consequential release of the year for Ainos, and the first time the company has said a front-end customer is ordering. The financial impact is not yet quantifiable. What would make it countable is an order value, a second order from the same customer, or a published installed count. Third-quarter results are due in mid-November.

Access the Update, 16 September 2026