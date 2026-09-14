Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Advances AI Nose into Commercial Deployment in Front-End Semiconductor Manufacturing

Initial commercial orders mark progress toward broader commercial adoption and support revenue-generation opportunities beginning in 2H 2026

Proprietary real-world chemical dataset surpasses 1 billion records, strengthening Ainos' Chemical Intelligence foundation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that its second-generation AI Nose platform is advancing into commercial deployment in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, building on validation activities initiated earlier this year involving approximately 200 AI Nose systems. Ainos is receiving initial commercial orders from a front-end semiconductor company.

The milestone marks Ainos' progress toward commercial adoption in front-end semiconductor environments and represents a step toward the broader revenue-generation opportunities the Company is pursuing.

Ainos also announced that its proprietary real-world chemical dataset has surpassed 1 billion records, strengthening the data foundation underlying its Chemical Intelligence platform.

These milestones represent another step in Ainos' strategy to transform real-world chemical sensing into a scalable commercial platform and intelligence infrastructure by connecting deployed physical edge nodes, proprietary real-world chemical data, and AI-driven Chemical Intelligence.

From Front-End Validation to Commercial Deployment

In March 2026, Ainos announced plans to deploy approximately 200 AI Nose systems across targeted front-end wafer fabrication environments for technical validation. The program is designed to evaluate AI Nose under demanding manufacturing conditions and establish a foundation for potential commercial integration.

Building on these validation activities, Ainos is now advancing into initial commercial deployment and receiving initial commercial orders from a front-end semiconductor customer.

Front-end semiconductor manufacturing involves highly complex chemical processes, where subtle shifts in chemical signatures can provide valuable insights into process conditions, equipment performance, and environmental anomalies.

Many of these signals exist outside the perceptual reach of conventional machine vision and audio systems. Ainos designs AI Nose to address this perception gap.

AI Nose functions as a Physical Edge Node, digitizing complex real-world chemical signatures into machine-readable data that can be analyzed by AI. Rather than replacing existing industrial monitoring systems, AI Nose adds a chemical perception layer that gives machines access to information conventional vision, audio, and digital sensing systems may not capture.

Ainos launched its second-generation AI Nose platform in August 2026 with upgrades to software, firmware, edge AI, hardware reliability, modular design, over-the-air capabilities, and fleet management. The platform is built for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments.

"The move from validation into commercial deployment is an important milestone. The move from validation into commercial deployment is an important milestone. It shows that our Chemical Intelligence strategy is beginning to translate into commercial adoption while supporting our broader strategy to drive revenue opportunities beginning in the second half of 2026 and beyond," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos.

"Semiconductor manufacturing is one of the most demanding environments. Our goal is not simply to deploy more sensors. We are building a chemical perception layer that allows AI and machines to recognize information in the physical world that they previously could not see, hear or digitally understand."

Real-World Chemical Dataset Surpasses 1 Billion Records

Alongside the commercial progress, Ainos' proprietary real-world chemical dataset has surpassed 1 billion records, representing another milestone in the Company's Chemical Intelligence strategy.

Unlike AI datasets primarily collected from the internet or created through simulation, Ainos' dataset is generated by physical AI Nose systems operating in real-world environments.

Each deployed AI Nose can therefore serve two roles: delivering sensing capabilities for customer applications while functioning as a physical edge node that contributes additional information to Ainos' broader intelligence infrastructure.

Ainos believes this model can create a reinforcing flywheel: broader deployment generates more proprietary real-world data, strengthening the Company's learning foundation and Chemical Intelligence capabilities, which can enhance customer value and support further deployment.

"The significance of one billion records is not simply the size of the dataset," Tsai said. "It is where the data comes from."

"Real-world chemical data cannot simply be downloaded from the internet. It must be captured from the physical world. Every deployment gives us another opportunity to learn from real operating environments, and that accumulated knowledge strengthens the Chemical Intelligence we are building."

Ainos reported approximately 878 million real-world chemical data records in August 2026. Surpassing 1 billion records represents continued expansion of this proprietary data foundation as the Company increases deployment and data collection.

Building the Chemical Perception Layer for Physical AI

Ainos views semiconductor manufacturing as an important proving ground for a broader technological transition.

Artificial intelligence has historically been built around information humans already digitized - text, images, video and sound. As AI increasingly moves from the digital world into factories, machines, robotics and other physical environments, Ainos believes machines will require additional forms of perception.

Chemical information represents one of those largely undigitized dimensions of the physical world.

Ainos is building its Chemical Intelligence architecture around three interconnected layers:

Physical Edge Nodes - AI Nose systems and, over time, compatible third-party sensing devices that interact directly with the physical world.

- AI Nose systems and, over time, compatible third-party sensing devices that interact directly with the physical world. Real-World Chemical Data - proprietary chemical information generated from actual operating environments.

- proprietary chemical information generated from actual operating environments. Chemical Intelligence - AI models and intelligence designed to recognize, interpret and ultimately help predict meaningful chemical patterns.

Ainos is deploying AI Nose across both front-end wafer fabrication and back-end packaging and testing, extending its presence across two critical stages of the semiconductor value chain. As commercialization expands, each additional deployment can also serve as a new node contributing to Ainos' growing real-world Chemical Intelligence infrastructure.

"The world has spent decades teaching machines to see and hear," Tsai said. "We believe the next frontier is enabling machines to understand the chemical world around them."

"That is the role we are building for Ainos - Chemical Intelligence for the physical world."

Ainos intends to continue expanding AI Nose commercialization across semiconductor manufacturing while scaling the real-world data, physical node network and intelligence infrastructure underlying its Chemical Intelligence strategy.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent and chemical signals into machine-readable Smell ID data. Combining proprietary sensing hardware, edge AI, cloud-based fleet management, and a growing library of real-world chemical data, AI Nose enables machines to detect, distinguish, and learn from environmental signals that conventional vision and audio systems cannot capture. Ainos is developing AI Nose as a foundation for Chemical Intelligence across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial monitoring, healthcare, and other Physical AI applications.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Environmental Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-advances-ai-nose-into-commercial-deployment-in-front-end-se-1220401