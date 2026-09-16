Sold-out industry forum brings together leaders from the independent optical laboratory sector as Rise advances its lab-first commercialization strategy for SpectraGuard

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, today announced that the Company will attend The Vision Council's 2026 Lab Leadership Forum, taking place September 16-18, 2026, at the M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, Nevada.

Rise will be represented at the Forum by Erik Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer, as the Company continues to expand engagement with independent optical laboratories and advance commercialization of its proprietary SpectraGuard lens technology.

The sold-out Lab Leadership Forum is a premier industry event hosted by The Vision Council and designed specifically for leaders within the independent optical laboratory network. The event brings together optical laboratory professionals for industry discussions, technical programming, networking and collaboration.

The 2026 program includes dedicated discussions covering optical laboratory equipment, lens design and lab management systems, as well as regulatory and industry updates. The Forum also provides dedicated networking opportunities intended to foster collaboration and relationship-building among optical laboratory leaders.

Rise's participation comes as the Company continues to execute a lab-first commercialization strategy for SpectraGuard, working with established optical laboratories to integrate the Company's proprietary nanomaterial lens technology into existing lens manufacturing and distribution infrastructure.

The Company's proprietary SpectraGuard technology is a patented nanoparticle optical lens treatment designed to provide eye protection by filtering 100% of ultraviolet (UV) light and up to 90% of wavelengths between 400-600 nm, including blue light, while preserving natural visual clarity and color perception.

By working with established optical laboratories, Rise seeks to leverage their existing manufacturing capabilities and relationships with eye care professionals to efficiently introduce SpectraGuard into new markets. The Lab Leadership Forum provides the Company with an opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers from the optical laboratory sector as Rise continues to develop its network of prospective laboratory partners.

Rise joined The Vision Council in August 2026, providing the Company with increased access to industry relationships, market intelligence, technical resources and events serving the optical community. At the time of joining, Rise identified participation in the 2026 Lab Leadership Forum as an important opportunity to engage directly with optical laboratory leaders as part of its North American commercialization strategy.

The Vision Council represents companies across multiple segments of the optical industry and provides its members with industry education, advocacy, research and opportunities for strategic relationship-building. Its Lab Leadership Forum is specifically designed to support professional growth, innovation and collaboration among optical laboratory leaders.

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SpectraGuard technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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