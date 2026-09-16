Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) today marks an important milestone for its shareholders as the Company's enhanced 10% restricted stock dividend becomes effective, representing one restricted common share for every ten shares of common stock held by shareholders of record as of September 14, 2026.

The dividend represents a significant enhancement from the Company's previously announced 3% stock dividend and underscores management's stated commitment to recognizing shareholder support while Green Rain continues expanding its clean-energy infrastructure strategy. The revised dividend structure was announced September 14, 2026.

For eligible shareholders, September 14, 2026 represents an important step in Green Rain Energy's evolving corporate story.

But the dividend is only one part of a much larger strategy focused on developing and expanding clean-energy infrastructure.

Building a Scalable ESCO Platform

Green Rain Energy is positioning itself around a broader Energy Service Company (ESCO) model, bringing together EV charging infrastructure, renewable energy development, project financing and the potential for recurring infrastructure-related revenue.

The Company has described its vision as a vertically integrated ESCO platform capable of participating across multiple stages of clean-energy projects, including development, engineering, construction, financing and infrastructure ownership.

Green Rain Development was established as an incubator for clean-energy projects, including solar and EV charging infrastructure, with an objective of identifying and developing opportunities across the United States.

As the Company continues to expand, the goal is to move beyond individual projects and develop a portfolio of energy infrastructure assets and services.

Two New EV Charging Stations in Rockwall, Texas

A key part of Green Rain Energy's infrastructure strategy is the continued expansion of EV charging locations.

The Company is highlighting two new EV charging stations at 2055 Summer Lee Drive in Rockwall, Texas, adding another location to its growing clean-energy infrastructure footprint.

Location:

2055 Summer Lee Drive

Rockwall, Texas

2 EV Chargers / New Utility Installation

The Rockwall installation represents the type of infrastructure opportunity Green Rain is pursuing as it works to expand its presence in the rapidly developing EV charging market.

Strategically located EV charging infrastructure can serve growing numbers of electric vehicles while creating opportunities to integrate charging services with renewable energy, utility infrastructure and other clean-energy technologies.

The addition of the Rockwall location further demonstrates the Company's focus on developing real-world energy infrastructure rather than relying solely on future concepts.

EV Charging + Solar + Renewable Energy

Green Rain's strategy is not limited to EV charging.

The Company is pursuing opportunities that bring together EV charging, solar energy, renewable power generation and energy infrastructure as components of a broader clean-energy ecosystem.

The addition of EV charging locations such as the new Rockwall, Texas installation provides Green Rain with an opportunity to build its infrastructure footprint while exploring additional markets and potential partnerships.

The Company's broader objective is to develop an interconnected platform where energy generation, EV charging, infrastructure ownership and financing can work together.

This approach is central to the Company's ESCO strategy.

Rather than treating a solar installation or EV charging station as an isolated project, Green Rain is working toward a model in which multiple infrastructure assets can form a larger portfolio with the potential to produce recurring revenue and support future expansion.

A Significant Day for GREH Shareholders

The effective date of the enhanced dividend provides shareholders with a tangible corporate milestone as Green Rain continues developing its clean-energy infrastructure strategy.

Under the announced terms, eligible shareholders receive one restricted common share for every ten shares held, representing a 10% restricted stock dividend. The shares remain subject to applicable transfer restrictions and securities laws.

For shareholders who have followed Green Rain Energy's development, the dividend arrives at a time when the Company is also advancing its focus on tangible infrastructure opportunities, including the two new EV chargers at 2055 Summer Lee Drive in Rockwall, Texas.

The combination of shareholder initiatives and infrastructure development reflects the Company's continuing effort to build a broader clean-energy business.

Looking Ahead

The next phase of Green Rain Energy's story will ultimately come down to execution.

Management has outlined an ambitious vision centered on developing clean-energy infrastructure, expanding EV charging opportunities, pursuing renewable energy projects and building a scalable ESCO platform.

The Company is seeking opportunities to expand its infrastructure portfolio while pursuing financing strategies designed to support growth and potentially reduce reliance on traditional equity financing.

The new Rockwall charging installation represents another step in that direction.

As Green Rain continues developing its clean-energy platform, the Company's focus is increasingly centered on the infrastructure opportunity ahead - connecting EV charging, solar energy, renewable power and energy services into a scalable ESCO ecosystem.

The dividend is effective. New infrastructure is being developed. And Green Rain Energy Holdings is continuing to build toward its next chapter.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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