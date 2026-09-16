Ainos, Inc.: VASRO Research Highlights Ainos' New Order, Semiconductor Commercial Momentum and 1 Billion+ Chemical Dataset

Report points to front-end semiconductor orders, a $2.1 million back-end program and continued dataset expansion as key indicators of Ainos' growing commercial scale

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today highlighted a new research update from VASRO GmbH that points to strengthening commercial momentum for Ainos' AI Nose platform across semiconductor applications, supported by initial front-end orders, an established back-end subscription program and a proprietary real-world chemical dataset that has surpassed 1 billion records.

VASRO highlighted two developments that it views as important markers in Ainos' semiconductor commercialization: the transition of its front-end semiconductor program from validation to initial commercial orders, and the expansion of its proprietary real-world chemical dataset beyond 1 billion records. Together, these milestones point to progress on both sides of Ainos' AI Nose commercial adoption and the data foundation supporting its Chemical Intelligence strategy.

The report noted that the move into initial front-end orders introduces a new commercial stage for Ainos and creates a clearer path toward broader adoption, repeat orders and future revenue contribution. VASRO also highlighted the Company's approximately $2.1 million back-end semiconductor subscription program, where continued deployment and revenue recognition could provide a more visible measure of execution and commercial scale.

VASRO also pointed to Ainos' 1 billion-plus chemical dataset as an increasingly important strategic asset. As deployment expands, AI Nose can generate more semiconductor-specific chemical data, deepen the Company's Chemical Intelligence library and support additional use cases. That creates the potential for a reinforcing flywheel in which more deployments generate more data, more data enables broader applications, and broader applications can support further deployment.

The full VASRO report is available here: https://vasro.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VASRO-GmbH_Update_Report_Ainos_Inc_09162026_EN_Final.pdf

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vasro-research-highlights-ainos-new-order-semiconductor-commercia-1221621